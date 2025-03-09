Four men and a woman are under arrest after the police raided a Pietá apartment and a Gzira hotel and seized 10kg of cannabis from the former.

The arrests were made on Saturday morning but were announced on Sunday.

The police said they acted on the basis of intelligence gathered over several weeks. A drug importation and trafficking ring was smashed.

Three men and a woman, all Romanian, were arrested during the raid on the apartment in Alfred Craig Street, Pietá, while another Romanian was arrested at a hotel in Gzira. The men are aged between 36 and 44 while the woman is 33.

The drug found in the apartment has a street value of €150,000.

The arrested persons are due to be taken to court later on Sunday.