The University of Veterinary Medicine Budapest (UVMB) is one of Europe’s most distinguished veterinary institutions, with a history spanning over 230 years. Renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and cutting-edge research, the university has become a hub for aspiring veterinarians from across the globe.

Today, 48 talented Maltese students are pursuing their studies at UVMB, largely supported by the Maltese government through the Veterinary Studies Scholarships Scheme. This collaboration is a testament to the strong connection between Malta and Hungary.

The University of Veterinary Medicine in Budapest (UVMB), Hungary.

Early connections

The introduction of Maltese students to UVMB dates back to the mid-2000s, thanks to Eurydike Kovacs, a Hungarian veterinary doctor who established her practice in Malta in the 1980s. Before this, Maltese students primarily pursued their veterinary studies in Italy.

The first group of five students enrolled at UVMB in 2008, at a time when studies were mainly self-financed. Thanks to these pioneering students and those who followed in later years, Kovacs became the official representative of the Hungarian university in Malta. She also represents Semmelweis University Budapest, another renowned institution in medical education.

Since then, UVMB has grown in popularity among Maltese students, maintaining steady enrolment numbers. This year, six new students have applied to follow the programme. Due to the steady stream of graduates, many Maltese students who complete their studies at UVMB go on to practise veterinary medicine in the UK, expanding their professional impact beyond Malta.

Despite Malta’s small size, its representation at UVMB is exceptionally high

A leading institution

Established in 1787, UVMB has been at the forefront of veterinary education, playing a pivotal role in the development of animal health sciences. The institution is steeped in tradition yet embraces innovation, offering a unique blend of historic values and modern pedagogy.

The university’s international environment, with students from over 50 countries, makes it a preferred choice for Maltese students seeking a world-class veterinary education.

During my visits to the university over the past year, I had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the unwavering dedication of the faculty, the state-of-the-art facilities and the dynamic student community. I extend my sincere gratitude to the rector, Péter Sótonyi, for his warm hospitality and for making me feel truly at home during my visit.

The author (left) with UVMB vice rector Tibor Bartha (centre) and rector Péter Sótonyi.

It was a distinct honour to be the first Maltese ambassador to visit the university and engage with Maltese students currently enrolled there. Their presence highlights the deep academic and cultural ties between Malta and Hungary, fostering an enduring spirit of collaboration and mutual enrichment.

UVMB is arguably the best veterinary institution among Eastern European countries, equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories, clinical facilities and research centres. The university places a strong emphasis on hands-on experience, ensuring that graduates are well prepared to tackle real-world challenges in veterinary medicine.

Beyond academia, UVMB’s research initiatives in animal health, sustainable farming practices and zoonotic diseases are globally recognised, making it a crucial player in addressing modern veterinary and environmental challenges.

Strengthening academic ties

As the Maltese ambassador to Hungary, I take immense pride in the strong bilateral relations between our two nations. The UVMB not only offers an excellent opportunity for Maltese students but also stands as a symbol of the enduring partnership between Malta and Hungary. The continued success of our students is a testament to their resilience and ambition as well as the exceptional support provided by UVMB.

Despite Malta’s small size, its representation at UVMB is exceptionally high. This highlights the ambitious academic goals of Maltese students and the exceptional opportunities offered by the university.

I encourage more Maltese students to consider this remarkable institution for their journey. Together, we can continue to strengthen the bonds between our two countries, ensuring a brighter future for veterinary medicine and future generations.

Roberto Buontempo is Malta’s ambassador to Hungary.