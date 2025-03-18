The police seized €250,000 worth of cannabis during two separate investigations related to drug importation and arrested two men on Tuesday afternoon.

The first case included a 34-year-old man from Malaysia, who was arrested upon his arrival at the Malta International Airport. During routine inspections on passengers, customs officials and police officers noticed the man, who had just landed in Malta on a flight from Larnaca, was acting suspiciously.

Following a thorough search of his luggage, with the assistance of Customs officials, a number of packages were found, containing approximately 20 kilograms of a substance suspected to be cannabis.

In a separate investigation, a 27-year-old English man was arrested during a controlled delivery carried out by the police. The investigation followed after the interception of a suspicious package had arrived by post, addressed to the suspect’s residence in Sliema.

Upon examination, authorities found the package contained two kilograms of a substance believed to be cannabis.

Both men will be arraigned in court on Tuesday in front of Magistrate Victor Axiak.

Police investigations are still ongoing in both cases.