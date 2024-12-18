A police officer was suspended after testing positive for cocaine over the weekend.

Multiple sources close to the police said the officer was arrested over alleged associations with drug dealers and suspicion that he was leaking sensitive police information to third parties. This is the second case of its kind to emerge over the past month.

The young officer was suspended from all his duties and released on police bail earlier this week pending further investigations.

Times of Malta can confirm that the officer was part of the police Special Intervention Unit (SIU).

The specialised unit handles delicate, high-risk police operations such as dangerous arrests related to drugs, hostage situations and other serious crime.

The unit also offers personal security to dignitaries, VIPs and to other people who need personal police protection.

Questions about the case were sent to the police.

Police Sergeant Cherise Camilleri, 28, was last month charged in court with leaking information about multiple police raids to people outside the force. She pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

Data extracted from her phone appeared to indicate she was leaking information about police work to a third party, although she denied the allegation.

Days later, a gym owner was charged in court with bribing her. He also pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

Leaking sensitive information of this sort to criminals essentially puts our colleagues in potentially very serious danger

It remains unclear whether the cases of the two police officers are related.

Sources close to the police said the crime of colluding with criminals is very serious in itself, especially when an officer is involved. What is even worse, they pointed out, is that, if the allegations are true, such officers would be dangerously putting their colleagues at risk.

“We’re talking about very dangerous people here who could use that information to harm or stop the officers investigating them,” one source added.

“Leaking sensitive information of this sort to criminals essentially puts our colleagues in potentially very serious danger.”