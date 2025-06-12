A company owned by developer Joseph Portelli has been called out on claims that works on a site near a Paceville building collapse stopped on May 7.

The multi-storey building in the heart of Paceville collapsed on Wednesday night, just hours after 32 student residents were evacuated due to safety concerns.

Momentum chairman Arnold Cassola claimed Portelli company Excel Trading was "lying through its teeth" when claiming that works stopped on May 7.

The party posted two videos of works purportedly being carried out on May 27 and June 2.

Times of Malta also received a video indicating works were carried out on May 30.

A spokesperson for Excel Trading clarified that while on May 7, works adjacent to Tania Flats were concluded, works on the rest of the site continued.

"Keep in mind it’s a large site," the spokesperson said.

In its statement, Momentum demanded zero tolerage for developers who "play about with people's lives and lie to cover up must be banned from continuing to risk our lives."

Excel maintains that the collapse was not caused by any works commissioned by the company.

It said its own architect noticed visual defects on Tania Flats and immediately engaged with the building’s owners and the periti responsible for previous structural works on the property.

Discussions were held on Monday, during which it emerged that the building had long-standing structural issues. After this meeting a precautionary stop notice was issued, Excel said in a statement.

The incident unfolded at about 10.30pm, when a large part of the apartment block Tania Flats on Triq Paceville collapsed into a heap in the heart of the entertainment mecca.

Nobody was injured in the incident, in large part due to the quick work of architects and authorities who evacuated 32 people living inside the block on Wednesday morning, following concerns about its structural integrity.

Times of Malta understands the residents were all English language students. The Building and Construction Authority said they had been given alternative accommodation and help "to mitigate the consequences of this incident".

The construction site adjacent to the collapsed building spans a large area intersecting Triq Paceville and Triq Gort. It previously housed the popular Avenue restaurant.

Developers obtained clearance to carry out demolition works at the site in late March, as part of a permit to clear the site and build a 125-bedroom hotel. Another, as-yet pending PA application for the site seeks to instead build dozens of apartments there.