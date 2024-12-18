The article ‘They’re proud to be elitist’ (December 11), penned by Nigel Vella, a former head of communications for the Labour Party and the Office of the Prime Minister, offers us an intriguing case of irony that deserves more than just a casual glance.

In his tirade against the Nationalist Party, Vella critiques its supposed detachment from the middle and lower classes while conveniently sidestepping the Labour Party’s very own scandals, failures and elitist tendencies.

One would think that a party with a decade-long grip on power, rife with controversies like the Steward Health Care debacle, would prefer to focus on boasting about its achievements rather than deflecting criticism onto an opposition it claims is irrelevant. But, alas, the pot has called the kettle black.

Vella’s article begins with a somewhat romanticised narrative of Eddie Fenech Adami’s efforts to transform the PN into a party for the people, making significant inroads into the working class during the late 20th century. However, as we delve deeper, the tone shifts to an unrelenting attack on Lawrence Gonzi’s administration.

Yes, the Gonzi era faced challenges ‒ economic crises and rising utility prices among them ‒ but Vella cannot acknowledge how the government managed these global pressures with significantly less corruption than Labour’s current administration.

Under Gonzi, Malta not only survived a global financial crisis but also strengthened its EU integration, positioning the country for long-term growth. Yet, Vella glosses over these points to paint a picture of total detachment from the working class.

It’s an odd criticism coming from someone whose party presided over the collapse of trust in public healthcare through the Steward fiasco, burdening taxpayers with hundreds of millions of euros while handing hospitals to a private company that delivered little in return.

Vella heralded Budget 2025 as a triumph for the working and middle classes, featuring what he calls the “biggest tax cut in history”. Yet, for a government embroiled in scandals that siphoned away public funds, one wonders if these tax cuts are a genuine act of goodwill or a desperate attempt to regain lost trust. After all, shady deals, from Vitals Global Healthcare to Steward Health Care, squandered money that could have funded meaningful reforms.

Adrian Delia’s landmark court victory, which annulled the Steward deal and returned the hospitals to public ownership, laid bare the scale of the Labour Party’s negligence ‒ or, worse, complicity ‒ in defrauding taxpayers. Where was this concern for middle-and low-income earners when public healthcare funds were being funnelled into the pockets of private interests?

Vella criticises the PN’s finance spokesperson, Graham Bencini for brushing off the government’s tax cuts as making “little to no difference”. This dismissal, according to Vella, exposes the PN’s detachment from the realities of ordinary people.

However, Bencini’s statement arguably reflects a deeper understanding of the economic challenges faced by Maltese families today ‒ challenges exacerbated by years of Labour mismanagement.

Inflation continues to chip away at purchasing power, housing prices remain sky high and infrastructure projects in Gozo and beyond suffer from delays and budget overruns.

While Vella accuses the PN of being elitist and indifferent, one must ask: How has Labour’s long-standing governance truly addressed these issues? And why does Vella gloss over Labour’s blatant failures, including under prime ministers Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela, to deliver tangible improvements for the very people he claims they represent?

Perhaps the most striking omission in Vella’s article is any reference to the Steward Health Care debacle. If there was ever an example of a government betraying its people, this is it. Originally awarded to Vitals Global Healthcare, the concession for managing three public hospitals devolved into one of the most damning scandals in Maltese history. Steward Health Care took over the deal from VGH when VGH broke its promises but they performed no better.

The court case led by Delia exposed collusion, fraud and betrayal at the highest levels of government. Yet, rather than taking responsibility, Labour has largely sought to downplay the scandal.

Vella’s silence on this issue is deafening. Is this not a betrayal of middle and low-income earners who rely on public healthcare the most?

Labour’s historic slogan, Qalbna mal-Ħaddiema (our heart with the workers) now rings hollow. Despite claims of standing with workers, Labour’s policies have often prioritised flashy projects and dubious deals over real, meaningful support.

For example, property prices have soared under Labour, making home ownership increasingly unattainable for young couples and middle-income earners. First-time buyer schemes are a band-aid solution to a gaping wound.

Despite promises of equal investment, Gozo’s infrastructure remains underfunded and plagued by delays, leaving Gozitans feeling like second-class citizens in their own country.

While Labour boasts of tax cuts, the rising cost of essentials like food and utilities undermines any perceived financial relief.

Vella’s article attempts to paint the PN as elitist and irrelevant but it ultimately exposes Labour’s own failings. Labour’s governance betrayed the middle and lower classes, assuming the PN’s detachment from them.

Instead of pointing fingers, perhaps it’s time for both parties to focus on rebuilding trust and delivering meaningful solutions to Malta’s most pressing challenges.

Until then, the pot and kettle will continue their endless, ironic quarrel.

Emmanuel Galea is a freelance writer.