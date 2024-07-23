Generator suppliers have seen a jump in enquiries and sales as Malta and Gozo experienced days of continuous power cuts.

The demand has surged as thousands of households and businesses fume at the erratic power supply during the peak of summer.

“On Saturday alone, I sold six generators and, in the past few weeks, I received about five calls a day from Gozitans asking for a generator,” Max Zammit, sales manager at Moppelshop, told Times of Malta.

“We were surprised to see how sales went up in recent weeks, so much so that we needed to order more to keep up with the demand. We already have units ready in Germany to be shipped and many units on the way to Malta.”

The outlet that specialises in portable fuel-driven generators was quick to react to the recent power cuts. Signs reading “Are you prepared for the next power outage?” hang outside its Żebbuġ (Gozo) and Naxxar offices and attracted the attention of the public.

Since the power cuts, Zammit said he sells an average of four generators a day and had already sold two by yesterday morning, when Times of Malta contacted him.

He noted that many customers hail from Gozo, with a number telling him they are purchasing a generator because they have newborn babies.

Starting prices for small generators, such as those used for outdoor events, can be as low as €300 but larger ones, enough to supply a household’s power needs, can run into thousands.

It is the second year running that Malta and Gozo have faced prolonged power cuts. On Saturday, Gżira and some localities in Gozo had no power for almost 24 hours.

Enemalta installed 14 diesel-powered generators in various localities to cope with the crisis, with chairman Ryan Fava telling a news conference that the generators are safe and that residents have nothing to worry about.

Yet, many businesses and people have taken the situation into their own hands.

60% increase in sales

Wholesale and supply shop Firm B. Pullicino (FBP) began to see an increase in generator sales last summer, when, for nine days, many parts of the country were left without electricity as temperatures soared above 40°C.

“We saw a 60 per cent increase in the demand for generators when compared to previous years,” said Erica Spiteri, FBP sales marketing director.

“Last year, we sold out our generators immediately and we were selling 10 a week then,” she said.

Apart from businesses purchasing generators, people who relied on breathing machines and needed constant electricity supply were also among the clients.

“We also saw a demand for generators throughout the winter, especially from businesses that were starting to prepare for the hot summer months and future power cuts.”

Spiteri said the year before last summer’s intense and long power cuts, most customers would purchase generators for recreational purposes or to run a mobile kiosk. Now the situation is different.

“The demand is constant. People are preparing themselves for power cuts,” she said.

Once power cuts happened in recent weeks, the enquiries began to come in again.

We need to order more to keep up with the demand

“Nearly every day we have one or two calls asking about generators,” she said.

Marcus Mallia, owner of Machinery Sales and Services, echoed Spiteri’s comments.

“The situation is the same as last year and the demand continues to grow,” he explained. Yet, when asked about the number of sales, Mallia said customers are sometimes wary of buying generators.

“The problem is that they are very noisy and if you live in a block of apartments you will end up leaving the generator in your balcony, disturbing your neighbours,” he said. Despite this, he said he has seen an increase in sales since last summer.

“Before [two years ago], we used to receive about two calls a month enquiring about a generator, many times because people would be planning a barbecue,” he said.

“Now we receive about six calls per week for generators, the main reason being the power cuts.”

Meanwhile, households and businesses are also starting to count the costs of power surges.

One electrician told Times of Malta that, in the past two weeks, a number of his clients reached out to him due to damages to their appliances following the power cuts. Out of his main 15 clients, five called asking about repairs to their electrical appliances.

“One of my customers owns a hotel in Cospicua whose lift stopped working due to the power cuts,” he said.

“Another customer owns a guesthouse and their AC stopped functioning, and she ended up having to refund her clients.”