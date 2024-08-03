Thousands of passengers aboard a massive cruise liner experienced a power cut last Wednesday while the cruise liner was berthed in the Grand Harbour and connected to the shore-to-ship power system.

Industry sources confirmed to Times of Malta that the power outage lasted for a minute as the MSC World Europa back-up generators kicked in, while the shore-to-ship power system returned to full operation half an hour later.

“Power went out at around 3pm. blocking passengers in elevators and bringing all operations and services aboard the cruise liner to a halt,” a passenger said.

A source close to Transport Malta explained that “power aboard the cruise liner went out during routine testing. The system is designed to trip as soon as it detects a possible fault, acting much like any breaker panel in a typical household.”

Currently, the MSC World Europa is the only vessel using the facilities at the Valletta Cruise Port, which can power up to five cruise liners simultaneously.

The ship, which carries up to 6,700 passengers and 2,300 crew members, connects to the system every Wednesday for seven hours between 9am and 4pm.

The shore-to-ship system was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela on 10 July.

Enemalta executive chairman Ryan Fava said that the system is connected to Malta’s power grid via a direct link fed through the Marsa North Distribution Centre and is designed in such a way that it can operate autonomously.

The Valletta Cruise Port's shore-to-ship power system was inaugurated on 10 July. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

It is currently one of a handful of such systems operational in Europe.

Plans are underway to install shore power capabilities in other Mediterranean ports, including five Italian ports, Barcelona and Valencia in Spain, and Marseille in France, by the end of 2026.

Work to equip Malta Freeport with shore-to-ship power facilities began last October.

These installations are part of a broader effort to reduce emissions and improve air quality in ports by allowing ships to turn off their engines and use local electricity while docked.