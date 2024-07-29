The shore-to-ship system cannot possibly be one of the factors leading to strains on the electricity distribution network and the recent spate of power cuts, according to the CEO of Valletta Cruise Port.

Stephen Xuereb told Times of Malta that since its launch, only one cruise liner, the MSC World Europa, has been plugging into Malta’s grid for seven hours one day a week.

The MSC World Europa uses the shore-to-ship system on Wednesdays between 9am and 4pm, during which time it consumes approximately 10 mega watts of electricity.

The shore-to-ship system at Valletta Cruise Port was launched on July 10 and has been in operation for little more than two weeks.

Fielding questions about the recent power cuts, Prime Minister Robert Abela cited the ship-to-shore system and an increase in electric vehicles as contributing to the strains on the power grid.

Last week, power cuts were reported in several places around Malta and Gozo, but not in areas near Marsa and the Valletta Cruise Port.

Xuereb highlighted that the shore-to-ship system is connected to Malta’s power grid via a direct link.

Ryan Fava, Enemalta’s executive chairman, confirmed this in comments to Times of Malta.

“The shore-to-ship system has a dedicated link to the grid via the Marsa North Distribution Centre and is designed in such a way that when the network experiences a surge in demand, we can completely cut it off to ensure we can first meet the demands of households,” Fava explained.

Fava acknowledged another claim made by the prime minister that the increase in electric vehicles might be contributing to the rising demand for electricity.

By the end of March, electric and plug-in hybrid motor vehicles totalled 16,490 or 3.8 per cent of the entire fleet on Maltese roads.

“Our households are becoming increasingly dependent on electricity. We have induction ovens, air-conditioning units, and now even motor-vehicles that are power-hungry,” Fava said.

“The network has to keep up with the times and with the ongoing economic development of the country.”

A recent National Audit Office report shows that Enemalta spent less money on upgrading its distribution grid last year than it had a decade earlier, despite its infrastructure having to cater for a significantly larger and more power-hungry population.