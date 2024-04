Bibigo's 'Mini Mandu Prawn Dumplings' must not be consumed by persons who are allergic or intolerant to eggs, the health authorities warned on Monday.

They said the product may potentially be contaminated with undeclared eggs.

The affected product, which originates in Vietnam, comes in 360-gram packs containing 16 dumplings. The durability dates are 21/06/2024 and 10/08/2024, and possibly also 12/01/2025.