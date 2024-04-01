Swieqi United’s defender Rafanny has been called up by Venezuela women’s national team for their upcoming double-header friendlies against Panama.

The Vinotinto will face the Concacaf side on April 5 and April 8 with Rafanny poised to make her international debut under the guidance of Italian coach Pamela Conti, former Azzurre team mate with Malta’s Manuela Tesse.

Rafanny, 27, had already represented Venezuela at U-20’s level, featuring in the 2016 World Cup against Germany, South Korea and Mexico.

More details on SportsDesk.