A pregnant woman has been charged with stabbing her partner, the father of her unborn child, in an incident that occurred earlier this week.

The 20-year-old woman, from Mosta, was charged with assaulting, threatening and seriously injuring her partner in Marsa on Tuesday. She is pleading not guilty.

The prosecution told Magistrate Leonard Caruana how police had been informed of the incident at around 6.30pm on Tuesday. It emerged that the victim had been stabbed by his partner – who was three months pregnant with his baby – near his home.

Police went to the scene. The man was taken to hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries that were not life-threatening. The woman was also taken to hospital and later questioned by police. A knife was found at the scene.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb, representing the victim, said the man was willing to forgive his partner.

Bail was granted to the woman against a sum of €500 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

A protection order was issued in respect of the victim.

Attorney General lawyer Valentina Cassar and police inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.