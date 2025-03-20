An increased grant on carbon filters to help improve the taste of tap water has been announced.

The grant scheme, which will begin on March 26, is being administered by the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) and will cover 60% of costs, capped at a maximum of €100.

The scheme replaces the water guard scheme, which gave people a 40% grant on filtration systems, also capped at €100.

A 40% grant to install reverse osmosis systems, capped at €300, will remain in place.

The carbon filter grant was announced by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, who was speaking at a press conference launching a national initiative to promote drinking tap water.

“We are giving people the choice to drink tap water that is clean, tastes better and is good for the environment,” Dalli said, while appealing to people to stop drinking bottled water.

A Yale University study found that Malta’s tap water ranks among the top 20 countries in the world.

While the quality of Malta’s tap water is up to standard, Dalli recognised that some people chose not to drink it due to its taste.

The initiative was aimed at achieving a cultural shift among Maltese families to stop using plastic bottles and start drinking more tap water, she said.

Dalli underlined the need for a shift among restaurants and hotels to make better use of tap water.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli announced the grant at a press conference on Thursday. Photo: DOI.

REWS CEO Marjohn Abela explained how the filters would remove “residual chlorine” that contributes to the taste of tap water.

Water Services Corporation (WSC) CEO Karl Cilia said that through previous investments, the quality and taste of tap water were now the same across the country.

Cilia explained how water provided by WSC was a blend of groundwater and water from reverse osmosis. Reverse osmosis, which he said was of better quality, now makes up over 70% of the water; before it took up around 60%.

There had also been a 30% reduction in chlorides and chlorine levels, he said.

Cilia stressed that while the amount of chlorine in the water had been reduced, it could never be completely removed because it was vital for water quality.

All speakers stressed that Malta’s tap water was safe to drink, with Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci telling the conference, “There was the perception that water was not good due to its taste. Tap water was and is still safe, but now the taste is also being made better.”