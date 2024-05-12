The Environment & Resources Authority (ERA) has taken decisive steps to safeguard further our natural areas through the designation of additional Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) of National Importance. These areas encompass natural habitats and species of plants and animals which offer a high biodiversity value or else have a limited distribution in Malta.

An SAC of National Importance includes those areas of significant ecological value, where the conservation of biodiversity is paramount. The recent additions of Ħondoq ir-Rummien, Il-Qortin ta’ Isopu and Il-Ġebla tal-Fessej in Gozo and Xrobb l-Għaġin in Malta as SACs of National Importance underscore the dedication and continuous work of the ERA over the years. These are all unique sites which represent habitats that are home to various plant and animal species, some of which are endemic and found in only a few selected areas in the Maltese Islands.

The protection afforded to these SACs is a testament to Malta’s commitment to environmental preservation. Through rigorous screening and field studies, proposed activities within these areas undergo due assessment to ensure that they do not compromise the delicate balance of their ecosystems.

The designation of these additional sites in Malta and Gozo as SACs of National Importance also marks a significant milestone in Malta’s conservation efforts, with almost 30% of all land mass on the islands now protected under various legislations. Such achievements call for a celebration especially in the face of increasing urbanisation and development pressures that surround the Maltese Islands.

ERA’s mission is to safeguard the environment for a sustainable quality of life and this is only possible through adequate collaborative efforts with other governmental agencies, environmental organisations, local and regional councils and also the public. It is only through collaboration that a balance between development and conservation can be achieved.

As Malta continues to work on environmental conservation, the designation of SACs of National Importance serves as a reminder that a substantial amount of work goes behind the scenes in protecting our environment, especially in the face of present day’s ecological issues and challenges that surround our small islands.

Let’s remember that every action matters in safeguarding our local environment and every citizen has a duty to choose sustainability in their everyday routines.