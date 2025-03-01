President Myriam Spiteri Debono will address a debate organised by the Oxford Union in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

She will be accompanied by her husband, Dr Antony Spiteri Debono.

In a press statement sent by the President’s Office on Saturday, the Oxford Union debate is a renowned historic debate which is known to bring leaders from around the world, as well as thinkers and experts from various fields to participate in discussions on topical matters with members of the Oxford Union.

The President will also be participating in a series of meetings while visiting the United Kingdom, including meetings focusing on the support provided by the Malta Community Chest Fund to patients who are in London for treatment.

The meetings will also be attended by members of the Office of the President of Malta, as well as officials of the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Dr Francis Zammit Dimech will serve as Acting President during her time in the UK. The President is expected to return to Malta between Wednesday night and Thursday early morning.