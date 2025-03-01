Most young people who have never used drugs would not be tempted to do so, even after the legalisation of substances such as cannabis, according to a study.

The research, which surveyed 400 non-drug users aged 18 to 30, found that 92% were confident in their ability to remain drug-free, regardless of legal changes.

The study, led by Andrew Azzopardi, former dean of the Faculty for Social Well-being, was conducted in collaboration with Caritas Malta.

It explored reasons why young people choose not to take drugs, shifting the focus away from why people begin using them.

Malta became the first EU member state to legalise recreational cannabis in December 2021. The decision attracted strong criticism from organisations such as Caritas and Sedqa, which warned it could lead to increased consumption, lower prices and demand for higher concentrations of the drug. Their concerns were particularly focused on people who were prone to drug use.

A strong sense of hope

The study found that 40% of non-drug users believed it would be difficult for them to obtain drugs if they wanted to, while 27% said access would be easy.

More than half (53%) said they viewed drug use as always harmful and something to avoid. Almost all respondents (98%) said they did not want their health to be negatively affected by drugs and 95% feared drug use could harm their concentration.

A further 89.3% believed drugs would negatively impact their artistic or sports performance.

The findings also suggested that a lack of curiosity played a role in avoidance with 77% of respondents agreeing with the statement: “I lack interest or curiosity about drugs.”

Financial concerns also deterred some, with 61% saying drugs were too expensive for them to consider using. Education was identified as an important factor in decision-making, with 77% stating that awareness campaigns had helped them make informed choices.

To effectively combat drug addiction, we must offer more engaging opportunities

The study also highlighted the role of social support networks, with 80 of non-drug users believing that “assertively refusing offers to use drugs” was an effective strategy.

Another 80% saw “seeking support from friends, family, or mentors” as beneficial.

Most respondents felt secure in their relationships, with 96% saying they felt supported by their families in maintaining a drug-free lifestyle, while 90% felt the same about their friends.

Azzopardi said the findings demonstrate “a strong sense of hope” among young people who believe they could lead drug-free lives with the right support.

“Essential factors include a supportive family, an engaged community, access to accurate information and campaigns and alternative ways to spend their free time,” he said.

“To effectively combat drug addiction, we must offer more engaging opportunities, such as increased access to sports and physical activities, travel experiences and meaningful dialogue.

“The study clearly shows that, by investing in these areas, we can foster resilience, well-being and personal growth, ultimately reducing the appeal of drug use.”

The study was conducted through the work of research support officers Ruth Mifsud, Maria Giulia Borg and Michael Debattista, with Gianmarco Alberti from the Faculty for Social Well-being providing academic guidance.