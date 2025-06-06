Press freedom activists are calling for the justice system to “swiftly proceed” in convicting the mastermind behind the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and to strengthen measures to protect journalists.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) statement was published on Friday, a day after a jury found Robert Agius, 41, and his associate Jamie Vella, 42, guilty of complicity in the car-bomb assassination of the journalist by supplying the military grade explosive that killed her in October 2017.

Vella was also convicted, along with Adrian Agius, 46, and George Degiorgio, 62, of involvement in the murder of Chircop who was gunned down as he entered a Birkirkara garage in October 2015.

The head of RSF European Union and Balkans Desk, Pavol Szalai, said the conviction of the bomb suppliers marks “undeniable progress in the quest for justice”.

“But their trial once again highlighted the Maltese state’s failure to dismantle- at every stage- the complex scheme devised to kill a journalist, and the difficulty of untangling it in a drawn-out judical process.”

Apart from the immediate need to proceed towards the conviction of the mastermind behind the murder, the group also push the government to implement the recommendations on journalist safety and press freedom, recommendations which came out of the public inquiry into the assassination of the journalist.

The public inquiry was published four years ago, yet a number of reccomendations relating to journalist safety and press freedom have yet to be implemented.

Three men, Vincent Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio and George Degiorgio, are already serving prison sentences after admitting their roles in planting and detonating the bomb.