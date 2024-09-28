Pro-choice activists marched the streets of Valletta on Saturday afternoon, calling for the government to decriminalise abortion.

Activists gathered in front of Castille Square at 5pm and marched across the streets, chanting slogans such as "not the church, not the state, woman must decide their fate".

Many in the crowd carried banners that read "Let's talk about abortion", "If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament", and "We are having abortions in Malta".

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Malta has among the strictest abortion laws in the world. It is the only EU state that prohibits abortion in all situations, even in cases of rape. However, an amendment to the law last year now permits abortion if the life of the pregnant woman is at risk.

The Abortion Rights Rally was organised by the Voice for Choice coalition to mark International Safe Abortion Day.

One of those marching was Adriana Van Der Berg from the Netherlands.

"Back in the 1970s I was protesting for abortion rights back in the Netherlands," the 70-year-old told Times of Malta.

Fifty years later, she is back on the streets, this time in Malta, calling for an end to the strict abortion laws.

Photo: Chris Sant Forunier

In a statement, the Voice for Choice coalition said it is demanding concrete action from the government, namely the decriminalisation of abortion.

"Although healthy discussion is valuable, action must be taken to improve the dire situation in Malta," it said.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Lana Spiteri, 21, who attends the September rally yearly, expressed frustration with government inaction.

"It's frustrating because it feels like they are not hearing our voices. There are numerous research papers (on abortion), yet every year we get the same excuses," Spiteri said.

Former Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer said every person should have the final fundamental human right to choose what is best for their body.

At the rally, fliers were given out with information about abortion support services available for people in Malta. The statement warned women to be careful about talking about their abortion with professionals and services.

It said at least two women are being investigated or charged after being reported by professionals who are supposedly there to support them.

Addressing the crowd following the march, Christine Cassar, a spokesperson in the Voice for Choice coalition, said that while more people are coming together to support the legalisation of abortion, women are still suffering in silence.

"If now is not the time for action, when will it be," she asked the crowd.

Irish LGBTIQ+ and feminist activist Ailbhe Smyth, one of the women who spearhead the political campaigns to legalise divorce and abortion in Ireland, said: "I think you are absolutely famous and incredible that you are all marching the streets today.

"I understand you all and your journey," she said, recalling the years she protested in Ireland to legalise abortion.

"Now is the time to get on these platforms and shout loudly 'half the population on this island is not free!' And that is why we are here to fight."

She commended the "bravery" of the 75 people who took part in the Voice for Choice Coalition campaign, a third of who had an abortion.

"It is the stories of these women speaking out that makes others realise the stress and pain we are pushing people through."

Dutch physician and women’s rights activist Rebecca Gomperts, the founder of Women on Web and Women on Waves, and Czech-based collective Ciocia Czesia, who help Polish residents access abortions, were also present at the rally.