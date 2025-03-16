The subject of AI is reaching all corners of public and private spheres. AI is reshaping industries with disruptive speed. It is no longer an abstract concept; it is reshaping industries and employment on a global scale.

Healthcare is evolving through AI-assisted diagnostics, which enhance patient outcomes but reduce administrative roles while increasing demand for AI specialists.

In finance, automation is eliminating back-office roles while driving demand for cybersecurity experts and financial tech innovators.

Manufacturing is transitioning to smart factories, displacing assembly-line workers but creating opportunities for robotics engineers and AI technicians.

Retail is embracing automation through chatbots and self-checkouts, shrinking customer service jobs but expanding roles in e-commerce logistics.

Even creative industries are being disrupted, with generative AI automating content creation and reducing junior-level roles while opening new opportunities for AI trainers and digital strategists.

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2025 predicts that 39% of job skills will change by 2030, with 170 million jobs created but 92 million displaced. Despite these stark forecasts, many remain unaware of how deeply their careers could be impacted.

The WEF estimates that by 2030, 59% of the global workforce will require reskilling. Across Europe, digitalisation is projected to create 2.7 million new jobs but displace 2.4 million traditional roles.

The European Commission has announced that more than €200 billion in AI investments have been promised in the years to come. Through its Digital Decade targets, the EU aims to train 20 million ICT specialists and ensure that 80% of adults have basic digital skills by 2030.

Initiatives like the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) allocate billions toward upskilling, while Horizon Europe invests heavily in digital research and entrepreneurship.

Although plans and strategies are important, the real test is in the execution, mostly by the member states. And more than execution, governments must seek a balance between business innovation and protection of the most vulnerable.

It is the responsibility of governments to overhaul national and localised education to prepare future generations for the digital economy. Integrating high standards of AI literacy, coding, and problem-solving into curricula will ensure a future-ready workforce.

Singapore has set a strong example by embedding AI education across its school system, with initiatives such as the AI for Everyone (AI4E) and AI for Students (AI4S) programmes, which introduce young learners to fundamental AI concepts.

Estonia, another pioneer, has integrated coding and AI courses in primary education, ensuring that pupils are equipped with essential digital skills from an early age.

European governments should also foster public-private partnerships to accelerate workforce reskilling, using tax incentives and EU-funded programmes to support corporate initiatives. Retraining grants and job placement services are vital in helping displaced workers transition to emerging fields such as cybersecurity and digital logistics.

Finland has demonstrated leadership in this area through its free AI education initiative, Elements of AI, which has trained thousands of citizens in basic AI concepts, enabling them to adapt to the evolving job market.

As always, there are governments that lead in their planning, execution and enforce­ment, and there are governments that are slow, wasteful and reactive. Some nations are already demonstrating how AI can improve public administration.

Singapore, for example, has implemented AI-driven smart governance tools to enhance urban planning, healthcare, and transportation. The UAE has taken this further by appointing the world’s first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, ensuring AI adoption is embedded in governance strategy.

Estonia’s AI-powered public services automate bureaucratic processes, making government interactions smoother and more efficient for citizens.

As we all know, technology in itself is not the guarantee of better outcomes. It’s the organisational culture that really defines the outcome of tech­nology, and organisations that incentivise inefficiencies and bureaucratic processes for the sake of creating jobs will not be in a position to be proactive in this new age of high technological productivity.

The AI revolution is not a distant threat but a present reality. The main issue is whether we are going to be proactive or if AI will force us to stay reactive. Another issue is whether we, as European societies, are going to take this exponential opportunity to generate a better quality of life for all levels of society or not.

Countries such as Denmark and Sweden are already leading the way by integrating AI into healthcare, using predictive analytics to enhance patient care and optimise hospital resources. If harnessed effectively, AI innovation driven by businesses and public-private partnerships can alleviate pressures on social services, improve public health, and drive economic inclusion.

Without decisive action, Europe risks deepening inequalities and missing opportunities for innovation and progress. The WEF’s projections are a call to action: only through collective effort can we transform this technological upheaval into societal progress.

The EU, national governments, regional authorities, and individuals must collaborate to make this transition a driver of inclusiveness and improved quality of life. The time to act is now and forever, before the wave of change becomes a tsunami.

Stefan Gauci Scicluna

Stefan Gauci Scicluna is a finance and management specialist.