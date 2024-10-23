A court granted seven men facing human trafficking charges in connection with a prostitution ring bail on Wednesday.

The men are alleged to have operated a criminal ring which involved bringing women to Malta from Colombia and then making them work as prostitutes, with payment withheld while they paid off their flight and accommodation expenses.

Police smashed the operation in August following a two-month surveillance operation and charged nine people with a litany of charges.

Two of those defendants were granted bail in an earlier sitting.

On Wednesday, the remaining seven were also given the opportunity to be released from police custody.

Luke Farrugia, the suspected ringleader, was granted bail against a €30,000 deposit and €30,000 personal guarantee, with the same conditions set for fellow defendant Clint D’Amato.

Dylan McKay must post a €25,000 deposit and €25,000 personal guarantee. Gordon Cassar and Kane Vassallo must both post a €9,000 deposit and €20,000 personal guarantee. Denzil Farrugia must post a €20,000 personal guarantee and €8,000 deposit. Nicolae Efimov must pay a €23,000 personal guarantee and €7,000 deposit.

All defendants must sign a bail book at a local police station everyday, respect a curfew between 8:00pm and 6:00am and not come within 100m of the airport or coast.

Defendants are being represented by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, Mario Mifsud, Charles Mercieca, Alex Scerri Herrera, Roberto Montalto and Kathleen Calleja Grima.