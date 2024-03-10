Paris Saint-Germain were held 2-2 by Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday, a third straight domestic draw which still allowed the reigning champions to extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points.

Kylian Mbappe was rested at kick-off after scoring both goals in PSG’s 2-1 midweek win at Real Sociedad which saw them qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.

A Paris side showing six changes from that game fell behind in the seventh minute when Achraf Hakimi was dispossessed inside his own box, allowing Oumar Diakite to set up Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi to score.

More details on SportsDesk. 

