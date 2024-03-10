Ferrari’s teenage rookie Oliver Bearman finished an impressive seventh on his Formula One debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday with former world champion Damon Hill proclaiming: “A star is born”.

The 18-year-old Briton was only told he was replacing appendicitis victim Carlos Sainz on Friday morning but drove with the cool aplomb of a seasoned campaigner to score points in his first outing –- and after only one practice session. 

“Star is born now,” 1996 world champion Hill wrote on X.

“To jump in at such short notice, on a track as intimidating as Jeddah, in a Ferrari of all things, and hold up under immense pressure and keep it together… Wow.”

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.