Ferrari’s teenage rookie Oliver Bearman finished an impressive seventh on his Formula One debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday with former world champion Damon Hill proclaiming: “A star is born”.

The 18-year-old Briton was only told he was replacing appendicitis victim Carlos Sainz on Friday morning but drove with the cool aplomb of a seasoned campaigner to score points in his first outing –- and after only one practice session.

“Star is born now,” 1996 world champion Hill wrote on X.

“To jump in at such short notice, on a track as intimidating as Jeddah, in a Ferrari of all things, and hold up under immense pressure and keep it together… Wow.”

