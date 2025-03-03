The Malta Chamber of Psychologists is hosting a public forum called Banning the Scroll: Exploring the Impacts of Australia's Social Media Ban for Under 16s on March 7 from 3pm to 6pm.

The forum - the fifth in a series of professional development events aimed at fostering dialogue among academics, professionals, and the public - will be held at VC101, IT Services, University of Malta.

In light of Australia's recent decision to ban social media usage for individuals under the age of 16, this forum will explore the potential implications and impacts such a policy could have in Malta.

It grants attendees five CPD hours. Registration fees are €25 for MCP members and €45 for non-members.

More information on the event, and to register, here.