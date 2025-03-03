Malta is a small yet vibrant island in the Mediterranean where sports play a huge role in everyday life. Although small in size, Malta has always had a huge culture when it comes to sports, with most of its population either practicing or actively engaging with one of the many disciplines the country has to offer. Although the country has little success on the international level, sports enthusiasts follow both Maltese and international competitions.

But which are the most watched sports in Malta? Why are they so popular within the country?

Football

Probably the most obvious option on this list, Football is, of course, Malta’s biggest sporting attraction. Whether it’s the Maltese League, the National Team, or any international competition, Malta takes its football very seriously, with most of its population actively following the world’s top leagues on a regular basis.

Local teams like Valletta FC, Hibernians FC, or Birkirkara FC are some of the country’s biggest attractions, with local and passionate fan bases that regularly attend matches and follow their teams around the island, the same happening with the National Team who, although with very little success, are followed passionately by the whole island.

Malta is very serious when it comes to football, being one of the main activities practised or followed by the Maltese population, whether it’s watching the local league or following the likes of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, or Manchester City, football is Malta’s most followed sport by far.

Basketball

Basketball has enjoyed a steady growth in Malta over the past few decades.

A 'close' second to football, although not as big as the previously mentioned discipline, basketball has enjoyed a steady growth in Malta over the past few decades, with most of the people who follow basketball doing so by supporting teams from abroad (either the Euro League or the NBA).

However, Malta does have its basketball league, with the MBA being one of Malta’s most competitive leagues when it comes to sports. Although its teams have had very little success internationally, the same thing happening in football, teams like Depiro BC and Hibernians BC do have loyal fan bases that follow them around the island.

Still, the NBA is Malta’s most watched league, with a great part of its population staying up late to watch their favorite team compete. Many fans pull all-nighters to catch the thrilling action of their favorite teams, with the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors having a huge following within the island, making the sport one of the most liked disciplines of the Maltese sports scene.

Waterpolo

Waterpolo is one of Malta’s most followed disciplines.

Maybe not as popular internationally as football and basketball, but with loads of importance within the country, waterpolo is one of Malta’s most followed disciplines. Due to Malta’s rich maritime culture, it is no wonder that the Maltese National Waterpolo League is, not only followed by many, but also one of the strongest leagues in the world when it comes to the sport.

Teams such as San Giljan, Neptunes, or Sliema ASC always compete for top honors, with waterpolo matches being broadcasted on local television channels with many passionate fans following the discipline.

Internationally, Malta has had much more success in waterpolo than in any other discipline that has been mentioned in this article, participating in prestigious competitions like the European Championships on several occasions, portraying the importance the coastal lifestyle and culture have on Maltese sports.

Horse racing

Horse racing has always held a special place within the Maltese culture.

Horse racing has always held a special place within the Maltese culture, dating back to many centuries ago. The Marsa Racecourse is Malta’s epicenter when it comes to horse racing, hosting races regularly, and attracting viewers and bettors from every place. Although going to Malta to watch these races can be a bit costly, sites like NetBet allow anyone to watch these races and bet on them from the comfort of their home.

Horse racing has a special place within the Maltese culture, with national and international races being followed by a great chunk of the Maltese population.

Motorsports

Formula 1 is making its spot on Malta’s most-watched sports list.

Although Malta has never had a very rich culture when it comes to motorsports, the discipline is followed by a good part of passionate fans on the island. Formula 1 is making its spot on Malta’s most-watched sports list, with races being broadcasted regularly and many individuals practicing karting or racing on some of the tracks Malta has to offer, in great part thanks to the huge work made by the Malta Motorsport Federation, who actively try to encourage the Maltese population to follow motorsport.

Sports play a significant role in Maltese society. Whether it is by following the local leagues or watching the world’s best leagues, the Maltese population have a strong connection to the disciplines presented in this article.

As live streaming continues to evolve, so will the different disciplines followed by the Maltese population, which has shown to be very passionate about sports in general, even if the country has little success on the given discipline.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/