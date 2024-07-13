Three psychology and social workers' associations have condemned the lack of consultation about proposed changes governing their profession and warned that several key amendments remain problematic and could profoundly impact their professions and clients.

The Malta Association for the Counselling Profession (MACP), the Malta Association of Social Workers (MASW), and the Malta Chamber of Psychologists (MCP) said they remain very concerned at the amendments according to Bill 104 being proposed by Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon.

Planned changes include broadening the qualification criteria for psychologists that the warranting board is authorised to recognise and setting up an appeals board that can overrule the decision of the current warranting board.

"We are disappointed that such important decisions about the future of these three professions are being passed with such haste and without proper consultation or discussion with all involved parties," the three entities said in a joint statement.

Acknowledging that the minister met with one of the associations and made some amendments to the original proposal, they said all associations must have the opportunity to discuss changes further.

"These amendments can change the future of our professions in Malta and may result in the warranting of persons who are not adequately qualified according to the respective laws that regulate the professions, to the detriment of the clients, service users and patients they serve.

"This is why they could not understand why this process could not take its due time, with fair and adequate discussion and consideration."

The Nationalist opposition said amendments to the proposed law were tabled by MPs Graziella Attard Previ and Robert Cutajar following a meeting with professionals from the three entities.

Each of the amendments was, however, shot down by the government, the PN said.