Archbishop Charles Scicluna has appointed Fr Martin Micallef as the new Episcopal Vicar for Diaconia.

In the role, Fr Micallef will assist the Archbishop in the Church’s work with the most needy members of our society.

Fr Martin, well known for his work at the helm of Dar tal-Providenza, will retain his role as director of the home for people with disability.

Ordained priest in 1996, after graduating in Pastoral Theology, he went on to serve as parish priest in Ibraġġ, Għaxaq and Marsascala before devoting himself to the home.

The archbishop thanked outgoing new Episcopal Vicar for Diaconia, Mgr Charles Cordina.