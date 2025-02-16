The China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with the Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Centre of China, has presented a series of events to mark the Chinese New Year of the Snake.

The festivities kicked off on the morning of February 6 at St Thomas More College in Żejtun, where the Chinese Spring Festival Temple Fair brought a wealth of traditional cultural experiences to students and teachers.

Highlights included a lively lion dance, sugar painting, woodblock printing, rice dough modelling, shadow puppetry, string puppetry, lantern-making and the tranquil art of Chinese tea tasting. These activities offered an immersive introduction to the rich heritage of the Chinese New Year, engaging the local community in an authentic cultural exchange.

Students at the Chinese Spring Festival Temple Fair, held at St Thomas More College in Żejtun. . . .

On the afternoon of February 6 and 7, the celebration moved to Triton Square in Valletta, where passersby were treated to performances such as an energetic lion dance, puppetry and traditional dance, captivating the public with a taste of Chinese artistry.

The grand finale took place on February 8 at the China Cultural Centre, where the doors were opened to the public for a unique ‘Experience Chinese New Year’ event.

Visitors engaging in an activity at the China Cultural Centre in Valletta.

Visitors had the chance to engage with various Chinese cultural traditions, including shadow puppetry, woodblock printing, sugar figurine modelling and the fascinating art of Chinese tea culture.

The three-day celebration was deemed a resounding success, bridging cultures and connecting people through the rich and diverse traditions of the Chinese New Year.