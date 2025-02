A 50-year-old cyclist was grievously injured when he lost control of his bike and hit a car on Triq il-Kilpa, Siġġiewi.

The police said the accident was reported on Sunday at around 11am.

The cyclist, from Mosta, hit a Toyota Vitz driven by a 55-year-old from Siġġiewi.

He was rushed to Mater Dei.

Police investigations are ongoing.