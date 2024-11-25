The Public Service Expo held earlier this year cost over €1.5 million, well above the €680,840.38 initially reported by the Prime Minister in reply to a parliamentary question, Nationalist MP Claudette Buttiġieġ said on Monday.

Speaking in Parliament, Buttiġieġ detailed how it took 31 parliamentary questions to reveal the total expenditure of €1,531,051.78.

She criticised the prime minister for providing incomplete information, saying details about direct orders and tenders remained undisclosed.

The expo, held from May 15 to 17 at Ta’ Qali, showcased work by various entities within the public service.

In June, Buttiġieġ had asked the prime minister in parliament how much the event cost. The reply cited only €680,840.38.

Buttiġieġ pointed out that her question was not how much the Office of the Prime Minister spent at the expo but rather how much the expo cost.

According to Buttiġieġ, 18 ministries contributed to the funding. The Economy Ministry spent the most, with €70,926.00, followed by the Environment Ministry at €62,490.00. The Lands Ministry recorded the lowest expenditure at €30,925.00.

The substantial discrepancy in reported figures raises concerns about transparency in government spending and the accessibility of financial data related to public events, the Nationalist MP said.