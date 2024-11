Serbian MPs came to blows as the Opposition blamed the government for the death of 15 people when a train station roof collapsed three weeks ago.

The tragedy in the northern city of Novi Sad has fuelled a wave of anger in the Balkan nation, with many blaming the deaths on rampant corruption and lax oversight of construction projects.

The collapse came after years of renovation work on the station.

Prosecutors said 12 people, including a former construction minister, have been arrested.