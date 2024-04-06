Two puppies were found abandoned near Delimara on Saturday afternoon, in what animal welfare officers warn is becoming an all too common occurrence.

"It's become an almost daily occurrence to find abandoned dogs or cats. The problem is always growing," Stephen Carabott, an animal welfare officer told Times of Malta.

Carabott and his colleague Robert Farrugia found the two puppies in a cardboard box in the area of St Paul's Battery, next to Xrobb l-Għaġin.

"We received a call from three youths hiking at around noon; we went on site and found these two puppies; it's clear this is a case of abandonment," Carabott said.

"We found the dogs crying and barking, but seemed to be in a good condition," Carabott said.

The two officers transported the puppies to a vet in Naxxar, where they were being held under observation.

In the back of the animal welfare car, the two puppies seemed dejected and scared.

Carabott said Animal Welfare and the police were investigating the case and from the facts so far, the owner could be identified.

The puppies will be up for adoption once the clinic clears them, Carabott said. Should nobody come forward, they will be kept at Animal Welfare or fostered.

Contacted for comment, animal rights parliamentary secretary Alicia Bugeja Said said whoever is caught in "grave cases such as this should be given the maximum penalty possible to avoid a repetition of such acts".

Any person found guilty of breaching animal welfare laws for the first time can face a maximum fine of €65,000, and/or a maximum prison sentence of three years.

Repeat offenders face a maximum fine of €80,000 and/or a three-year prison sentence.

Bugeja Said said anyone who spots or suspects animal abuse or abandonment should contact the hotline 1717.

Anyone who wants to adopt can contact Animal Welfare via adoptapet.gov.mt.

"Those adopting must be responsible and know what they are getting themselves into. They (pets) are members of the family and are not to be used and abandoned when you get fed up," she said.

Bugeja Said said there is an ongoing process to regulate the sector with new laws to protect animals.

Animal welfare organisations have had a busy week. On Wednesday, 27 dogs were rescued after they were found in appalling conditions.

An inseparable rabbit and fox terrier were also rescued after being found abandoned, curled together in a valley on the Chadwick lakes trail.