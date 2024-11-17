A controversial planning application in Qrendi, which has drawn hundreds of objections, is now seeking approval to include an additional floor.

In March, Ciantar Properties Ltd applied to demolish an old vernacular building and construct two apartment blocks of four floors on Triq il-Kurat Mizzi and Triq il-Konvoj 1942, Qrendi. One apartment block will be built on four floors and another on five floors.

After the plans were submitted, residents and organisations had until July to object by submitting their representations to PA/3299/24.

Hundreds had already filed objections, citing that the project would demolish a historic building, lead to overbearing development in Qrendi’s core, disrupt the town’s roofscape, and create large blank walls adjacent to the Urban Conservation Area.

Months after the representation period elapsed, the developer updated the plans.

The developer, Darren Ciantar, said the application will be republished as per normal procedure.

New drawings represent 'material changes'

Architect Tara Cassar told the Planning Authority that on November 5, four months after the representation period closed, new drawings were filed indicating that the applicant now seeks to increase the number of floors from four to five on the portion of the site directly fronting Triq il-Kurat Mizzi.

Writing on behalf of NGO Il-Kollettiv and the residents’ group Għaqda Reżidenti Qrendi, Cassar asked the Planning Authority to reopen the representation period. The developer is also requesting an increase in the overall development height from 13.15m to 17.6m. The additional height is 1.30m over the limitation allowed for that area, Cassar said.

She argued that the new drawings represent “material changes” in the plans and, therefore, the permit must be republished, and new representations should be allowed to be submitted.

The PA replied saying that Cassar’s request has been forwarded to the case officer assigned to the case.