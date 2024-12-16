The Siġġiewi local council is organising a five-kilometre fundraising race or walk for adults in aid Id-Dar tal-Providenza on December 29 at 7.30am.

Shorter races of 1.5km and 500m are also being held for participants under 16 and 10 years of age, respectively.

The donation for the adults’ race is €20, while that of the U16s race is €10.

The U10 race is free of charge, however, any donation would be appreciated.

The final sum collected will be donated to the home during the annual fundraising marathon Festa ta’ Ġenerożità on January 1, 2025.

The race will start and end at the entrance to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, limits of Siġġiewi.

For information about how to register, visit the event’s Facebook page.