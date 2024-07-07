An extension to an Armier boathouse has been built on public land without permits, rangers patrolling the bay claimed over the weekend.

“We will push for this case until the structure has been removed. Public land grabbing should not be a thing in 2024,” the Malta Rangers Unit said in a statement.

The voluntary organisation said it had alerted the Planning Authority and Lands Department about the issue on June 27, but work continued the next day.

Emails sent to the public land administrator were ignored, the MRU said.

“To date, there has been no acknowledgement of our report to the Lands Department, and we will challenge this lack of response," MRU said on Facebook.

Pictures of the structure show it is mostly made of aluminium, but concrete elements are also visible.

The MRU said this is not the first time the boathouse owner committed illegalities.

“Our unit already has a case against the same offender, who removed greenery to create a driveway, also on seemingly public land on the other side of his boathouse,” they said.