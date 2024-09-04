A new Identità policy requiring third-country nationals to have their lease agreements attested is “rash and misguided,” a tenants’ union has said.

Identità announced last Friday that, starting this week, lease agreements must be officially attested by a notary, lawyer or legal procurator.

“This additional layer of verification is being introduced to further ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information provided to the agency,” Identità said, adding that the policy was a legal safeguard against false declarations.

But a spokesperson for tenants’ union Solidarjetà said the new requirement will put further financial pressure on tenants because of the costs associated with verifying documents.

It also said it risks putting third-country nationals in a precarious position.

“Landlords can still register the contract with the Housing Authority without having the contract notarised,” the union said.

“This could create a situation where the tenant is liable for the deposit and six months of rent, as the contract is registered and valid, but the landlord might then refuse to assist the tenant and not sign the new Identità documentation.”

The tenant can then end up without a valid residency permit, the spokesperson said.

Solidarjetà also said Identità “bypassed” the Housing Authority just as new legislation amending private rental law took effect on Friday.

The legislation introduces fines of up to €10,000 for anyone caught renting property to more than 10 people.

“It’s important to note that this new regulation was done without any consultation with stakeholders or the public,” the spokesperson said.

He added: “The government is trying to find a quick-fix solution to the mess they have created, which will only create further problems.”

The new Identità policy comes amid allegations made by lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who said that a scam within Identità involved ID cards being issued on the basis of forged documents.

Azzopardi has also alleged that people’s properties are being used as the home addresses of people receiving fraudulent ID cards.

A magistrate accepted Azzopardi’s request for an inquiry, which is now ongoing.