Giacomo Raspadori struck late to give Napoli a 2-1 win over unfortunate Juventus on Sunday, while Bologna’s Champions League dream continues after beating top-four rivals Atalanta 2-1.

Italy attacker Raspadori rammed home the winner on the rebound in the 88th minute after Wojciech Szczesny saved Victor Osimhen’s penalty as Napoli showed glimpses that a dreadful season as champions might be turning in the right direction.

Napoli looked like having to accept a draw from their lively display in the 81st minute when Federico Chiesa cancelled out Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s volleyed opener with a rifled finish of his own.

Francesco Calzona’s team are seventh, three points behind sixth-placed Atalanta who sit in the Europa Conference League spot following their loss earlier on Sunday.

Champions League football is still a big ask as Napoli are eight points away from the fourth position held by Bologna, but there has been a clear improvement under Calzona, who replaced Walter Mazzarri last month.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

