Records marked the third edition of the La Valette Marathon, which is a certified AIMS race, as not only did this year’s event attract the biggest-ever entry list but new standards were set in three of the four major races held on Sunday.

Danish runner Thijs Mathisen Nijhuis and Sylvia Mmboga Medugu produced a dominant display in the full marathon to finish as clear-cut winners in record time.

On the other hand, Dillon Cassar and Jemima Farley set a new course record in the half marathon race.

A record entry of 2,068 runners registered for the race, of which 1,421 were foreign nationals hailing from 51 countries.

In the full marathon, Nijhuis was in charge right from the outset as the Danish runner, who represented his country at the Tokyo Olympics, ran clear of the pack to finish home in a new record for the race of two hours 25 minutes and 11 seconds.

