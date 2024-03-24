The 13th meeting of the season, consisting of eleven races all for trotters heralded the start of the prestigious BOV Tazza l-Kbira Championship with six heats on a long distance of 2640m.

This championship is open for class Premier trotters. Sunday’s card included also the three semi-final races from the Executive Security Championship for class Silver trotters on a short distance of 2140m.

From the class Premier heats, 24 horses made it to the semi-final stage.

In the first heat it was French newcomer Disco D’Occagnes (Noel Baldacchino) which gained its first win in Malta after increasing its speed on the outside midway through the final straight.

The second heat was only contested between seven trotters with Dreamer Boy (Paul Galea) registering its first win of the season.

