Jos Verstappen, the father of three-time reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, has claimed that the Red Bull team will "explode" if team boss Christian Horner, recently cleared of charges of "inappropriate behaviour" towards a female employee, remains in his job.

"There is tension here while he (Horner) remains in position," the former Dutch Formula One driver told the British newspaper Daily Mail in Sakhir, a few hours after his son's triumph at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.

"The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode," said Verstappen.

"He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems."

Red Bull announced on Wednesday that Horner had been cleared of alleged inappropriate behaviour following an internal investigation into complaints against him, which he has consistently denied.

