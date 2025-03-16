The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) has introduced a significant regulatory framework aimed at reinforcing workplace safety through the establishment of the Competent Person Register. This initiative, anchored in Chapter 646 of the Laws of Malta, establishes a Competent Person Register, ensuring that only qualified professionals oversee and implement crucial occupational health and safety (OHS) measures on construction sites.

Addressing critical risks in construction

Construction sites are inherently high-risk environments, demanding stringent safety protocols to prevent accidents and injuries. The Competent Person Register directly targets these challenges by accrediting individuals with the necessary expertise to identify and mitigate hazards. This framework ensures that those responsible for site safety possess a deep understanding of construction-specific risks, including working at heights, heavy machinery operation, and hazardous material handling.

“This register is not merely a bureaucratic measure but a proactive step to instil a culture of safety on construction sites, where the potential for serious accidents is significant. By ensuring that competent individuals are in charge, we aim to drastically reduce workplace injuries,” said Dr Josianne Cutajar, OHSA’s Chief Executive Officer.

A new regulatory framework for workplace safety

The Competent Person Register is a formal system that endorses individuals who possess the necessary qualifications and experience to advise and implement occupational health and safety measures. The administrative instrument provides clarity on the requirements for registration, including academic qualifications, practical experience, and compliance with ethical standards.

This rigorous process ensures that only professionals with proven expertise are entrusted with safeguarding worker well-being. By setting clear criteria, OHSA is driving a paradigm shift towards a more preventive and proactive approach to OHS in construction.

OHSA, as the regulatory body, offers this register as a resource for employers and other duty holders. The intent is to create a transparent, accountable system where businesses can confidently engage qualified professionals to ensure legal compliance and safeguard worker well-being.

Ensuring transparency and accountability

This Register, which OHSA will update on its website, will ensure that duty holders have access to a vetted pool of qualified health and safety practitioners, will strengthen transparency and accountability, and enhance workplace safety.

In cases where applicants or registrants wish to contest decisions made by OHSA regarding registration or renewal, they have the right to appeal before the Health and Safety Tribunal.

Further information and application process

For those interested in applying, further details on eligibility, registration, and applicable fees can be found on OHSA’s official website. Applications are open and will close on 4 June 2025.

For further information visit OHSA’s website www.ohsa.mt or contact Helpline 138.