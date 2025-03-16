On March 18, the global community observes International Social Work Day, a time to recognise the indispensable contributions of social workers and reflect on the challenges they face. In Malta, as elsewhere, these professionals are instrumental in supporting vulnerable populations, advocating for social justice and ensuring that marginalised individuals are assigned appropriate care.

The University of Malta began offering dedicated social work courses in 1981, marking a significant moment in the development of the profession within the country.

The recent introduction of a similar programme at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) aims to address the shortage of professionals in the field. However, it remains to be seen whether this initiative will effectively alleviate the staffing pressures that are being faced by social workers.

The theme of this year’s World Social Work Day, ‘Strengthening Intergenerational Solidarity for Enduring Well-being’, attributes importance to collaboration across generations in building a more resilient and compassionate society. However, in the Maltese context, this vision faces challenges, particularly with the declining number of individuals entering the social work profession.

At the same time, compassion fatigue – arising from prolonged exposure to others’ suffering – continues to affect practitioners’ emotional and physical well-being, making staff retention increasingly difficult. The need for solidarity becomes even more pressing within the broader social care sector, where increasing reliance on foreign care workers in residential and community settings highlights the importance of intergenerational and cross-cultural collaboration.

While these workers play a crucial role in providing essential support, language barriers and cultural differences can sometimes create challenges for effective teamwork and continuity of care.

Social work professionals are instrumental in supporting vulnerable populations and advocating for social justice - Damian Spiteri

Furthermore, the heavy dependence on part-time and agency staff, particularly in the elderly and disability sectors, has resulted in inconsistencies in service provision, adding further pressure on frontline workers.

Addressing the well-being and retention of social workers (and other caring professionals) requires comprehensive systemic reforms and robust support mechanisms. Factors such as job security, supportive relationships, autonomy and flexibility play crucial roles in enhancing staff satisfaction and retention.

Clear job descriptions, flexible working arrangements, positive workplace cultures and the provision of practical support through mechanisms like supervision and support groups for employees are essential steps toward enhancing employee well-being and retention.

International Social Work Day serves as an opportunity for policymakers, organisations and society at large to reflect on how to better support and sustain this vital profession.

Without meaningful investment in resources, adequate professional recognition of those who work in the care sector overall and ongoing, responsive systemic reforms, the challenges faced today will continue to hinder the effectiveness of social work practice in Malta for the foreseeable future.

Damian Spiteri is a lecturer in social work at the University of Malta. He has previously lectured at the University of York and the University of Strathclyde.