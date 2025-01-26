Signs of hope

In an address to Spanish seminarians, Pope Francis said:

“In the journey of life, we can identify hope as the signs that indicate the way to us. The first sign is the direction: towards heaven, towards the definitive encounter with Jesus.

“The second sign is the dangers on the way. You can bear witness, you can persevere on the path of the Lord, convinced that Jesus will always support you and also give you the strength to be sowers of hope.

“And the third sign is the areas of refreshment. On this journey, we need to be sustained, to feel the presence of him who is our hope, Jesus. He gives himself to us as food in his Word and in the Eucharist.”

Guidelines on AI

The administration of the Vatican City State has released a set of guidelines on AI, to be followed by laws and regulations.

“The guidelines highlight the importance of a balanced and mindful approach in regulating artificial intelligence and will act as a ‘compass’” and a framework for “future regulatory actions. The key principle is that technological innovation cannot and should never overtake or replace human beings. On the contrary, it should serve humanity, and support and respect human dignity, individual rights and freedom.

“The aim is to make AI a resource that, properly regulated, will foster well-being and pro­gress, without compromising ethical and social principles.”

Bishops request criminal investigations

The French bishops have asked the police to start a criminal investigation into sexual abuse allegations against Abbé Pierre, who was one of the best known, world-famous priests.

The request comes after a report released on January 13 revealed nine new accusations against the French priest, who died in 2007 at the age of 94.

Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the French Bishops’ Conference (CEF), announced the formal request during a radio interview on January 17, stressing the importance of identifying any additional victims.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)