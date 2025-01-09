It is too premature to dismantle and relocate the Għajn Tuffieħa Tower, the Culture Ministry has said.

Earlier this week, heritage NGO Din L-Art Ħelwa urged the government to consider relocating the historic tower, citing fears it may collapse due to the movement of the cliff on which it stands.

In a statement, the Culture Ministry clarified that cordoning off the area was purely a precautionary measure and not an indication that the cliffs are in imminent danger of collapse.

“Indeed, further investigation might even lead to the conclusion that the tower’s foundations are totally sound. ,” the ministry said.

“Until such time that this is established, it is premature to consider any drastic solution such as shifting the tower further inwards,” it added.

The Culture Ministry and the Lands Authority confirmed that the Public Works Department has been monitoring the cliff’s rocks for the past two years. A detailed geotechnical assessment will be conducted to evaluate the stability of the area.

The Lands Authority, which is responsible for the Għajn Tuffieħa Tower, said it had reached an agreement with the Restoration Directorate in December to apply for Planning Authority permits to carry out restoration works.

The authority also revealed that it had been made aware of safety concerns on January 2, 2025, when the police formally reported inquiries made by the Environment and Resources Authority. These inquiries, raised by Times of Malta, highlighted visible fissures in the rock formation.

Times of Malta had reported, back in 2007, that the historic coastal tower, built by the knights in 1637, was in danger of collapse because the cliff face was retreating.

Earlier this week, DLĦ Executive President Patrick Calleja noted that development permission was given for private developers to dismantle part of the 19th-century British barracks at Fort Chambray to allow a better view for newly proposed residential units, the same could be done for the tower given the risks.

"Surely, the Għajn Tuffieħa tower deserves to be dismantled and relocated for more serious, rational, historical and cultural reasons," he argued.