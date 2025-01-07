Heritage NGO Din L-Art Ħelwa has urged the government to dismantle and move Għajn Tuffieħa Tower because of fears that it will collapse owing to movement of the cliff face on which it is located.

The police closed off public access to the area on Monday, saying the tower structure and surrounding area were at risk of collapsing. People were urged to stay away.

DLĦ Executive President Patrick Calleja in a statement noted that development permission was recently given for private developers to dismantle part of the 19th century British barracks at Fort Chambray to allow a better view for newly proposed residential units.

"Surely, the Għajn Tuffieħa tower deserves to be dismantled and relocated for more serious, rational, historical and cultural reasons," he argued.

"Din l-Art Ħelwa urges the government to take immediate action to have the tower dismantled and shifted to a safer location along the same promontory," he said.

The tower was built by the knights in 1637 as part of a chain of coastal watchtowers.