RE/MAX Malta has announced the appointment of Mark Micallef as the new franchise owner and manager of its key Tigne Seafront office in Sliema, RE/MAX Luxe. With an illustrious career spanning 18 years at the Group, Micallef brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to his new role.

Micallef's dedication to excellence and commitment to client satisfaction have long been recognised within the industry. His strategic vision and leadership skills make him the perfect fit to lead RE/MAX Luxe into a new era of growth and prosperity. As franchise owner and manager, Micallef is poised to elevate the standard of service and innovation that RE/MAX Malta is renowned for.

RE/MAX Luxe will continue to prosper under Micallef’s leadership, offering market-based knowledge and significant expertise in the field. His vision for the office includes fostering a dynamic team environment and adopting a customer-centric framework.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Micallef as the new franchise owner and manager of RE/MAX Luxe," said Sam Zammit, CEO of RE/MAX Malta. "Mark's proven leadership and unwavering dedication to client satisfaction make him the ideal candidate to lead this office to new heights of success," added Zammit.

Under Micallef’s guidance, RE/MAX Luxe will operate with a compact team of highly qualified Sales and Letting Associates who are committed to delivering the utmost service offering. Clients can expect personalised attention, expert advice, and unparalleled market insight from the talented professionals at RE/MAX Luxe.

RE/MAX Luxe is part of the RE/MAX Malta Group, the leading real estate network in Malta. With 20 years of successful operation in Maltese Islands, RE/MAX Malta offers a comprehensive range of services to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. Its network of highly skilled, reputable professionals is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving outstanding results.