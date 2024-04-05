Updated 4.55pm

Police combing through a laptop belonging to former MP and medical doctor Silvio Grixti found document templates bearing other doctors’ names indicative of document forgery, a court heard on Friday.

Grixti is one of five people charged with playing a key role in a massive disability benefit racket that is believed to have cost taxpayers as much as €6 million.

Times of Malta reported last year evidence indicates that Grixti, a popular family doctor, provided false medical documents to help people, often hailing from Labour strongholds like Żabbar, Żejtun and Paola, to receive monthly social benefits for severe disabilities they did not suffer from.

The fraud saw the claimants receive monthly payments averaging €450 from the social security department.

The former PL MP was set to be charged in court last month. But the magistrate hearing the arraignment - Leonard Caruana - abstained at the eleventh hour, forcing the sitting to be postponed.

The case against the former Labour MP and others - Roger Agius, 45, Emmanuel Spagnol, 69, Dustin Caruana, 36 and Luke Saliba, 33 – began on Friday.

How Grixti was caught

A court presided by Magistrate Rachel Montebello heard former Economic Crimes Inspector Anthony Scerri testify that the probe was triggered by an email from permanent secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister Joyce Cassar about a man who appeared to have presented three false certificates when applying for severe disability benefits.

That email landed on Scerri’s desk in October 2021, he testified.

The medical specialist whose name was on the falsified documents, psychiatrist Peter Muscat, told him that the man in question – Frank Farrugia – was not his patient and that he had not signed the documents bearing his name.

A month or so later, Farrugia was arrested. Under interrogation, he admitted to having presented the falsified documents to the medical board to obtain disability benefits, but insisted Grixti had sorted out the paperwork.

What police found on Grixti's laptop

Police then got a warrant to search Grixti’s home and clinics. They seized a laptop in the doctor’s presence from his Għaxaq bypass clinic, as well as his mobile phone. They also searched another clinic in Żejtun and his home in Marsaxlokk.

Grixti opted to remain silent during his interrogation. Farrugia confirmed his previous statements, in Grixti’ss presence.

Both Farrugia and Grixti were given police bail while their devices were being analysed.

Testifying, Scerri said that when they analysed Grixti’s laptop they found more than just the documents Farrugia had alluded to.

There were also “a considerable number of other templates bearing other doctors’ names which were possibly also fabricated,” said Scerri.

“Some were signed by lawyers who were ‘doctors’ but not in the medical sense and others were even signed by foreign doctors based abroad,” the witness said, adding that investigators divided the samples into batches as they tried to understand the scale of the fraud.

Investigators also found documents from Transport Malta on Grixti’s laptop.

“At the time I could not understand what those TM documents had to do with such cases,” Scerri told the court.

By consulting the transport authorities, he learnt that the documents referred to drivers having their licences withdrawn after they were certified as severely disabled. That was a prerequisite for applying for severe disability benefits.

Sensing the wide extent of the case and since police bail could not be extended further, investigators decided to delve further “then take whatever steps needed to be taken.”

Farrugia was subsequently charged and was handed a suspended sentence after registering an admission.

The man who brought Grixti down

Testifying on Friday, Farrugia said that Grixti had written him sick leave certificates allowing him to go on sick leave between September 2020 and March 2021.

Grixti told him to come see him when he was summoned by the medical board to be interviewed about a disability benefit application.

When Farrugia received an appointment date, he went to Grixti’s clinic. The doctor typed a letter on his laptop and gave it to him, to present to the board.

That letter certified that Farrugia could not go back to work because of his medical condition. It bore the signature of “Peter Muscat.”

Farrugia said he told Grixti that Muscat had never examined him, but Grixti reassured him that “you have my signature. You have no problem.”

“So I did as he said. I thought that was the procedure,” said Farrugia.

The medical board sent for him two more times. Each time, he would go to Grixti’s clinic and get another “letter” to present to them. Each was typed up by Grixti, signed by ‘Peter Muscat’ and given to Farrugia with instructions to hand it to the medical board.

Farrugia said he had never been a patient of Muscat’s, though he acknowledged under cross-examination that he had seen another psychiatrist privately.

When asked whether Grixti was his personal doctor, Farrugia said people “had mentioned him” to him. Pressed further, after a lenghy pause Farrugia said Grixti was his family doctor.

A €6.2 million fraud

A top social services department official, George Cremona, told the court that the earliest recorded case in the racket dated back to 2016.

The department had so far blocked payments to 321 recipients, he said. Some of those might not yet have been charged.

In all, the state is believed to have been defrauded €6.23 million.

Asked specifically about Roger Agius, one of the co-accused, Cremona said that €43,398.43 had been paid to Agius since he was certified by the medical board in 2016. Payments were blocked in November 2023 upon police instructions.

As for Luke Saliba, he was paid €23,650.18 and still owes the department an outstanding balance of €21,250.

More to follow