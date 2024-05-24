The Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence has called on the court to reconsider the ban imposed on the publication of the name of a psychiatrist charged with domestic violence.

Earlier this month, a psychiatrist was arraigned by summons before magistrate Lara Lanfranco charged with domestic violence and harassment of his ex-partner.

The exact charges the psychiatrist is facing remain unknown, as journalists were ordered out of the courtroom by the magistrate before the sitting could begin.

"I'm not comfortable with journalists being present for domestic violence cases," the magistrate said, addressing both reporters and the prosecution, before ordering the media out of the courtroom.

In a statement on Friday, the commission said that while it understood and respected the presumption that a person is innocent until found guilty, due to the nature of his profession, the accused continued to meet several clients, including women and children, who are in vulnerable situations, possibly due to domestic violence and violence based on gender.

It said that while the ban on the publication of his name was imposed to protect the victims, the court should also consider the common good of society in such situations.

“Anonymity in these circumstances can lead to a lack of trust in these professionals who are much needed in our country. Other professionals should not be cast under an ugly shadow because of an accusation against an individual,” the commission said.

It also criticised the court for not allowing journalists to report on a case that is of substantial importance to society.

“The Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence stresses the importance of victims of violence continuing to turn to professional services. The Commission calls on clients of any professional service to report any kind of harassment or abuse to the concerned entities,” it said.