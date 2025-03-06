The police on Thursday renewed their appeal for help in finding Martin Ambiente, saying he was last seen wearing a dark jacket with the words 'San Ġiljan ASC' on it.

He was not wearing a hat as initially reported.

Ambiente, 65, has been missing since Sunday and his relatives have been looking everywhere for him.

Martin has been living at Dar Merħba - a Fgura home for people with disabilities - for the last 13 years.

According to his relatives, he went to a party club in Fgura on Sunday afternoon, but he left the place at around 5pm. He did not return to the home.

Martin was last seen wearing black trousers and a dark jacket.

Anyone with any information about Martin’s whereabouts can pass it on to the Police, even confidentially, on 2122 4001/119 or at the nearest police station.

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.