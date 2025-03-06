The police on Thursday renewed their appeal for help in finding Martin Ambiente, saying he was last seen wearing a dark jacket with the words 'San Ġiljan ASC' on it.

He was not wearing a hat as initially reported.

Ambiente, 65, has been missing since Sunday and his relatives have been looking everywhere for him.

Martin has been living at Dar Merħba - a Fgura home for people with disabilities - for the last 13 years.

According to his relatives, he went to a party club in Fgura on Sunday afternoon, but he left the place at around 5pm. He did not return to the home.

Martin was last seen wearing black trousers and a dark jacket.

Anyone with any information about Martin’s whereabouts can pass it on to the Police, even confidentially, on 2122 4001/119 or at the nearest police station.