A superbly detailed full-scale replica of one of the Malta Railway's locomotives is on display at the former Attard railway station, which was reopened as a public garden on Tuesday after restoration.

The loco replica is the work of Stephen Bonello, who painstakingly built it over a period of seven years using a blueprint sourced by the Malta Railway Foundation, and supported by Multi Packaging Ltd. It was assembled in place a few days ago and covered in a large glass case.

The restoration of the garden was carried out by Attard local council in a €600,000. project. It included the rebuilding of the station building, which was destroyed during the war. The new structure is to be used as an education centre and library.

The Planning Authority contributed some €200,000 towards the rebuilding of the station building and €30,000 for the steel and glass case sheltering the train engine replica.

The Malta Railway operated between Valletta and Rabat between 1883 and 1931. A journey typically took 30 minutes. The only surviving part of the Malta Railway trains is a wagon displayed at the former Birkirkara station.

Those present for the Attard garden's reopening included Gozo and Planning Minister Clint Camilleri and the parliamentary secretary for local councils Alison Zerafa Civelli.