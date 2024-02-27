The Malta Football Assocation has returned its national teams mascot, Żepp, to the animal sanctuary he was rescued from ten years ago, saying they could no longer provide him full-time care.

Noah's Ark Dog Sanctuary made the announcement on their Facebook page, saying that due to his age and health, Żepp needs to be given attentive and full-time care.

Most of those who reacted to the post were critical of the MFA, saying they were "disappointed" and "disgusted" by the treatment of the animal mascot.

But an MFA spokesperson said they could no longer care for the dog, which is around 13 to 14 years old.

“The stadium and its surrounding areas were Żepp’s home for over a decade, he would roam around freely and make friends with everyone,” an MFA spokesperson told Times of Malta.

“Unfortunately, at his age and because of his health condition, Żepp needs full-time care, and that is something we cannot provide at the stadium, so it was best to hand him back to Noah’s Ark.”

Noah's Arc post.

Back in 2013, Żepp was left abandoned and tied to a wooden fence in a Mellieħa field. The black mixed breed was found soaking wet and shivering after he spent the night out in the rain.

Shortly after he was rescued, Żepp, originally named Sunday after the day he was found, the former MFA president Norman Darmanin Demajo adopted the dog as the mascot for the MFA national teams.

Żepp was a main attraction, with the MFA even setting up a poll for fans to choose a name for their four-legged mascot. Those who suggested a name had also been in the chance to win free tickets for Malta’s home World Cup qualifiers.

The mascot was present at the pitch before kick-off at national games and attended several activities alongside MFA players, such as Pink October walks.

A poster shared on Facebook by the MFA in 2013 to find a name for the team's new mascot. Photo: MFA/Facebook

MFA employees 'emotional' at Żepp's departure

The spokesperson said that although Żepp was housed in a large kennel, he was allowed to roam the stadium and the area around it frequently, and throughout the years, this became his "playground and home".

“We always took care of Żepp, providing him with food, medical tests, vet appointments, everything,” he said.

“We all took care of him and played with him, but there were two employees who made sure Żepp had everything he needed.”

Recently, the MFA became aware that Żepp's health had started to deteriorate, noticing that he was slower than usual and that he was developing fatty lumps on his legs.

"He is over 14 years old, making him around 80 years old (in terms of human age). During a recent vet check-up, we were told that his end was near."

Żepp and former MFA president, Norman Darmanin Demajo. Photo: MFA

The spokesman said that last week, Żepp was lying down in front of the stadium when passersby noticed his state and called Animal Welfare. He was then taken to Noah’s Ark because his chip still showed that he resided there. In their post, Noah's Ark said Żepp had lost sight in one eye and had a leg injury.

“We contacted Noah’s Ark immediately, and we were told that at his age and condition, he needed full-time care. Unfortunately, at the stadium, no one can be with him 24/7, so we decided it would be best that he stays at the sanctuary,” he said.

“The employees who took care of him had been very emotional when they heard the news but it did not make sense to keep Żepp locked up in a kennel after he had been allowed to roam freely all these years."

The spokesperson denied claims that the MFA had abandoned Żepp.

Comments slam MFA

The majority of people who commented under Noah's Ark's Facebook post slammed the MFA's decision to return Żepp to Noah’s Ark instead of taking care of him.

“Poor dog, thank you Noah’s Ark for giving this poor elderly dog a safe haven for his final years,” one person commented.

“First, they used him, then they threw him out. What do they have instead of a heart? Huge shame on the president of MFA,” another said.

Another asked why the dog's chip remained linked to Noah's Ark, rather than to someone at the MFA, which usually happens when rescue dogs are adopted.

And another thanked Noah's Ark for being there for Żepp yet again. This commenter however had harsh words for the MFA saying they were neglecting and abandoning Żepp when they did not need him anymore (...) "he deserves only unconditional love," he said.

Triathlete Fabio Spiteri, known for raising funds for animal sanctuaries, also had his say on the situation.

“Never use dogs and discard them when they are old,” he wrote.